Spartan Founder Joe De Sena to make 1st regional appearance in Sharjah

The MEA edition of the toughest championship known to humankind is returning to the UAE next month, on February 15, at the rugged desert terrain in Mleiha. It is organized in partnership with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and the Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project and in cooperation with Sharjah Sports Council

Joe De Sena, who left Wall Street to bring his idea of Spartan to life, will be in the emirate of Sharjah to witness the Spartan Championship for the MEA region, here in the UAE. The Spartan brand was launched in 2010, and since has engaged more than one million participants in 250-plus events across 40 countries.

Today, De Sena is one of the most successful public personalities and speakers in the global fitness and sports industry, and a New York Times best-selling author of Spartan Up and Spartan Fit. His recently-released third book is titled The Spartan Way.

Mahmoud Rashid Deemas, General Manager of Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism project said: “It is an honour having a global fitness celebrity and role model in successful entrepreneurship making his debut regional visit in Sharjah, and particularly, Mleiha. We see this as a great boost not just for the participants of the upcoming Spartan championship, who will be thrilled to see and interact with the brainchild behind this one-of-a-kind enterprise, but also to elevate Mleiha’s brand profile.”

He added: “At the heart of Joe De Sena’s enterprise is a strong will to build generations of people who are strong, fit and confident, and appreciative of natural terrain, and the forces of mother nature. Here at Mleiha, we echo these beliefs as our constant pursuit is to add value to people’s lives and experiences through our historical, ecological and adventure offerings.”

Joe De Sena , The Spartan founder said: “We entered the Middle East in 2015 and have grown the market from one race to 6 event weekends 2019, including the Mleiha event. The region has been supportive and has a passionate community of more than 50,000 racers. Our growing presence in the Middle East has been a catalyst for our growth and since we started here, we’ve expanded to new countries and even continents, opening our first race in South Africa last year. Spartan now hosts more than 250 events in more than 40 countries across the world.”

He added: “The race in Mleiha is special, because it is the Middle East and Africa Championship, the area’s qualifying event for the Spartan World Championship - and as a result this will draw racers from all over the region, so by hosting here, we’re sending the message that this is a serious destination for some of the best athletes on the planet. It’s also important to note that we have races open for all ages and fitness levels, so while the elites will be competing for a bid to Tahoe, USA, it’s a great opportunity for people get off their couch and train - trust me, you’ll thank me for it.”

De Sena continued: “The Middle East has played a key role in welcoming the Spartan brand, not only as an event but also as a way of life, and how the region quite possibly has the most passionate Spartans in our global community. The Obstacle Course Race (OCR) industry is growing quickly in the region and while we’ve helped to build a strong foundation and a dedicated community who is passionate about fitness, many of our racers are helping to pave the way by creating Spartan-inspired OCR clubs and training groups that support our mission and vision.”

The Spartan Middle East Championship will feature three race types: Spartan Beast, Spartan Sprint and Spartan Kids. Spartan Beast, which covers a 20 kms track and more than 30 signature Spartan obstacles, will be featuring three categories that are: Championship Elite, Championship Age Group, and Open Heat. The Spartan Sprint features a track of approximately 5 kms and more than 20 obstacles, while the Spartan Kids features two race categories: Competitive Heat for kids between the ages of 10 to 13 years old, and Spartan Kids. This subcategory is broken down into three age brackets of 4 to 6 years, 7 to 9 years and 10 to 14 year olds.

The new race edition will also cover a total of 10 age groups, which are 14-17, 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, and 60 years and above.

Workout sessions open to the public and families at the Flag Island in Sharjah, organised by Spartan Middle East and African Championship in partnership with Shurooq, will continue to take place every Friday from 8:00 am until 11:00 am, with the last training session scheduled for Friday February 8th, one week prior to the main event.

Online bookings for the Spartan Race are now open up and can be made through the event’s official website: www.spartanarabia.com.