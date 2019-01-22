SWSF register 141 regional and International podium finishes in 2017-18

Athletes representing the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, which falls under the SWSF umbrella, have recorded one of the biggest winning streaks for Sharjah and the UAE ever in women’s sports, bringing home 141 medals from prestigious competitions in the 2017–18 season, including 44 golds, 47 silvers and 50 bronzes.

The ceremony, hosted at the world-class Sharjah Women Sports Complex, was attended by Her Excellency Nada Al Naqbi, Director General of SWSF; in addition to players of all SWSC teams, as well as members of SWSF administrative, technical and training bodies, and other staff.

Also attending the event were more than 150 female players in athletics, fencing, karate, shooting, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, and equestrian-showjumping, who made excellent achievements and bagged gold medals in the last season.

Expressing her delight over the laurels won by the club’s members, Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of SWSF, said: “This ceremony has been organised to celebrate the fruits of a very successful sporting season the UAE’s female athletes have had, locally and globally. Through their outstanding achievements in a variety of sporting disciplines, they have offered testimony to the progress Sharjah has made in developing the field of women’s sports.”

Al Naqbi emphasised that these strides are a direct result of the unwavering support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of SWSF.

“These newly shaping realities of women’s sports in Sharjah boost our confidence in our efforts, which are dedicated to building the skill and professionalism required by our female athletes to compete globally. As we honour our champions today, we vow to dedicate ourselves more than ever to take advance women’s sports in the UAE to greater heights” Al Naqbi added.

Naqbi announced new appointments of an assistant administrator and assistant coach (to be selected from among the players). She announced the ‘sports ambassadors’ initiative, and spoke about increasing the involvement of players in the formulation and development of the overall SWSF strategy, as well as for specific teams.

Alanoud Mabrouk Al Saadi, SWSC player and national fencing team player (20 years old + category), who clinched gold for the Epée competition, said: “The previous season was full of achievements that were made possible due to SWSF’s strong guidance and support. We finished first and secured the gold medal in the Open Fencing Championship-Epee, and came first in the President Cup Championship. We look forward to continuing this winning streak this season.”