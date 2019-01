Al Yahya'ie confirmed in an statement to “Sharjah24” that the championship is the largest of its kind, both in terms of participants and awards, thanks to the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The competition will be attended by 400 horses and 200 equestrian from 42 countries, and 150 equestrian man from UAE.