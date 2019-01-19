SSC, ‘Rubu’ Qarn’ discuss cooperation to build sports leaders

This came during the meeting held recently at the headquarters of the Council in the presence of Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary General of the Sharjah Sports Council and other officials in the field.

The session discussed ways to implement the joint action plan for the development of the sports system in different age groups and to benefit from the infrastructure of the clubs to improve the levels of sports in general and increase the number of practitioners of sports in all games to reflect positively on both sides.

On this occasion, Issa Hilal Al Hazami said that the development of sport in the emirate is part of the plans that the Council is implementing in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; the support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, and follow-up of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Council.

The Council expresses its constant and continuous readiness to provide the appropriate conditions for the development of all individual and group games in all institutions concerned with sports and to develop all the facilities, services, infrastructure and programmes to achieve these goals and to strengthen relations with government institutions for the advancement of sport.

He pointed out that building sports leaders is one of the strategies of the Council, which is also part of Rubu' Qarn Foundation’s attention to sports for children and building sports heroes represent Sharjah in particular and the UAE in general at all continental and international arenas.