AFC Asian Cup Media Committee decries biased behaviour of beIN Sports' presenter

The behaviour contravenes FIFA's laws and regulations as well as the governing principles of the International Olympic Committee that prohibit misuse of sports for political purposes, the committee says.

The Committee disputed the presenter's claims on the alleged absence of Qatari fans during the championship, citing the Qatari media delegation's statements to AFP that the Qatari official delegation did not encounter any problems or obstacles during the championship. The committee also cited the Asian Football Confederation's statements that belie the false allegations of the Qatari channel's presenter on the absence of Qatari fans.

The Committee has affirmed that all possible efforts are being made during the championship to ensure the smooth attendance of peace-loving fans supporting their national teams across all the stadiums hosting the games.

The Committee calls on the AFC's officials to take appropriate and firm measures to separate politics from sports, affirming that it reserves the right to take all necessary legal actions in collaboration with all authorities concerned against the channel and its presenter.