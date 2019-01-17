Sharjah Sports Council discusses ways to develop swimming sport

This came during a meeting held recently at the Sharjah Sports Council in the presence of His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary General of Sharjah Sports Council, Saeed Al Ajil Director of Cultural and Community Activities Department and a group of members.

The meeting discussed ways to develop the swimming sport system by intensifying the competition between clubs and swimming pools in the emerging centers after a series of sessions between the council and representatives of the emerging centers to unite efforts and coordination for the development of sport in general and swimming in particular.

The meeting highlighted the efforts of the Government of Sharjah to provide the appropriate infrastructure in sports clubs in various games, including swimming, to accommodate young people who wish to develop their skills in this Olympic game.