Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp to celebrate AFC Asian Cup

The commemorative stamp includes the championship’s logo and a picture of the Emirati child, Mansour, the championship’s mascot, who captured eyes and hearts during the opening ceremony that was held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting CEO of the Emirates Post Group, stated that the UAE’s hosting of the cup for the second time is a source of pride for the group, which is celebrating the championship by launching the commemorative stamp, reflecting its importance.

Al Ashram noted that the cup is a historic moment in the history of the UAE, which is opening its arms to receive football fans from around the Asian continent, representing the championship’s slogan of "Bringing Asia Together," to establish the best start for the Year of Tolerance and in affirmation of the UAE’s national values of respect, coexistence and openness.