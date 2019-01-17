Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp to celebrate AFC Asian Cup

  • Thursday 17, January 2019 in 9:09 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Post Group has issued a commemorative stamp to celebrate the country’s hosting of the AFC Asian Cup, UAE 2019, which is the leading championship in the history of the Asian Confederation.
The commemorative stamp includes the championship’s logo and a picture of the Emirati child, Mansour, the championship’s mascot, who captured eyes and hearts during the opening ceremony that was held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.
 
Abdullah Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting CEO of the Emirates Post Group, stated that the UAE’s hosting of the cup for the second time is a source of pride for the group, which is celebrating the championship by launching the commemorative stamp, reflecting its importance.
 
Al Ashram noted that the cup is a historic moment in the history of the UAE, which is opening its arms to receive football fans from around the Asian continent, representing the championship’s slogan of "Bringing Asia Together," to establish the best start for the Year of Tolerance and in affirmation of the UAE’s national values of respect, coexistence and openness.