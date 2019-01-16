UAE is leading global sporting scene: Mohammed Al Rumaithi

The UAE organised the two events over a short period of time, which reflects its professionalism in organising major events and global championships while benefitting from its overall development efforts, which include the construction of international airports, essential infrastructure, hotels, transportation and communication facilities, as well as world-class sporting facilities.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the General Authority of Sports and Vice President of the Local Higher Committee Organising the 2019 Asian Cup, praised the successful events that are taking place in eight stadiums in four Emirati cities.

"The UAE has achieved impressive organisational successes while hosting the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup, and is continuing, today, its successes through the Asian merit, due to the direct impact of the comprehensive overall development witnessed by the nation," he said.

"We are happy for the success of the cup, and the large audience that increased the competition’s intensity," Al Rumaithi added.

Al Rumaithi also noted that the championship reflects the coexistence of the UAE and the positive effects of the presence of over 200 nationalities in the country.

The cup will witness a total of 51 matches from 5th January to 1st February in eight stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah, which are the most advanced football stadiums in the region.