DSJC kicks off on Wednesday

Held under the supervision of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the show takes place over four days, and will conclude on Saturday with the Emirates Airline Dubai Grand Prix that not only offers a total purse of EUR 145,700 but is also one of the qualifiers for the Show Jumping World Cup.

Since its 2018 edition when the show was elevated to CSI5* (five-star) status, the number of competitors has dramatically increased. World-class riders will participate in the Dubai Show Jumping Championship accompanied by more than 100 horses from 28 different countries around the world. This event includes six CSI5* classes and five CSI2* which will be held in parallel to the main event.

The championship will be presided by Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager of the Dubai Equestrian Club and managed by Hamad Al Shamsi, Show Manager at the Emirates Equestrian Centre with the Ground Jury being led by Ground Jury President, Khalil Ibrahim. The CSI5* courses are designed by Robert John Ellis from Great Britain assisted by Emirati course-designer, Yousif Al Mahmoudi, for the CSI2* classes.