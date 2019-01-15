Champions Australia progress in Asian Cup, Palestine retain chance

A late penalty from Omar Al Soma looked to have secured Syria the point which would have kept them above Palestine on goal difference and in with a chance of progressing as one of the four best third-place teams.

But Rogic was allowed space 25 yards from goal in added time and the Celtic midfielder struck a dramatic winner to send them home.

Chris Ikonomidis and Awer Mabil had twice put the Socceroos in front, with Omar Khribin levelling between, and Australia go through as Group B runners-up.

Jordan finished top with seven points, one ahead of Australia. Palestine have two from a 0-0 in their last game against Jordan and could be among four third-place finishers to advance while Syria are out after the last-gasp defeat.

Jordan play their last 16 game in Dubai against a yet to be determined third-place team on Sunday while Australia stay in Al Ain to face either Japan or Uzbekistan the next day.