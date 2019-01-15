Jordan train and address match-fixing rumour ahead of Palestine match

Sharjah 24 – AP: The Jordan squad continued their preparations by training at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, ahead of their final Asian Cup group match against Palestine on Tuesday.
Jordan have already advanced to the knockout round as Group B winners, with two victories from two. 
 
They pulled off one of the biggest wins in Asian Cup history by beating defending champions Australia 1-0, followed by a 2-0 win over Syria. 
 
Coach Vital Borkelmans, who dismissed a media allegation that Jordan would allow Palestine to win to aid the latter's qualification hopes, said his side are playing for their country and they have a huge belief in themselves heading into the next stage. 
 
Palestine currently sit bottom of the group, having picked up just a single point in their 0-0 draw with Syria. 