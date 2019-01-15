Jordan train and address match-fixing rumour ahead of Palestine match

Jordan have already advanced to the knockout round as Group B winners, with two victories from two.

They pulled off one of the biggest wins in Asian Cup history by beating defending champions Australia 1-0, followed by a 2-0 win over Syria.

Coach Vital Borkelmans, who dismissed a media allegation that Jordan would allow Palestine to win to aid the latter's qualification hopes, said his side are playing for their country and they have a huge belief in themselves heading into the next stage.

Palestine currently sit bottom of the group, having picked up just a single point in their 0-0 draw with Syria.