Palestine train and talk ahead of Group B game v Jordan

They may currently sit bottom of the group standings, but a win over Jordan would see the 'Lions of Canaan' progress to the knockout stage for the first time in what is their second appearance in the Asian Cup finals.

Noureddine Ould Ali's side have one point from their two group matches - the same as Syria, with whom they shared a goalless draw in the two nations' opening fixture.

Australia - 3-0 winners over Palestine in the second round of group fixtures - are second on three points, with Jordan top on six following back-to-back victories.

Even a draw may be enough to see Palestine through to the round of 16, with the four best third place finishers from the six groups also advancing.