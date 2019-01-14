Al Wasl Club Academy defeats AS Roma 8-0 in Week 7 of DSCAC

At Dubai Sports City, FC Academy Just Play U18 Girls won their match 3-0 against Regional Sports as they played a fierce match against each other. This puts them in fourth place where the Girls U18 UAE National Team A lead the league table in their category.

In the Boys U18 category at Shabab Al Ahli Club, Abu Dhabi Elite beat AS Roma 5-3 in a highly intense match. The du LaLiga HPC took an 11-0 win against Solo Day Sports and City FC Team a 6-3 win over Invictus FC, and both teams are leading the Boys U18 league table.

In the Boys U16 category, City FC White beat Barca Academy Dubai 1-0. LaLiga Academy tied with Spanish Soccer Schools 2-2, while du Laliga HPC beat FS Foxes 4-2, maintaining their lead at the top of the table with 19 points. Shabab Al Ahli Club and Al Wasl Club split points following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Dubai Sports City.

In the Boys U14 category, Spanish Soccer Schools still hold the top position following a 10-0 drubbing of Talented FA and a 6-0 win over Barca Academy Guardiola. Close behind are City FC Red and Al Wasl Club, both sharing the second spot in the League table.

Spanish SS Iniesta, meanwhile, maintained their position at the top of the League table in both the Boys U10 and U12 categories.