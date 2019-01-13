Ras Al Khaimah to host half-marathon on February 8th

Professional athletes, running enthusiasts and amateurs will be gathering to take part in the world’s fastest half-marathon and experience the brand-new running route surrounded by a scenic view.

In addition to the usual individual categories and relay team challenges (teams of four), the 2019 edition of the marathon will introduce a new category, the MINI-marathon, aimed at families and younger runners. The MINI-marathon will feature a 2.3 kilometre run for participants in the age group of 7 to 12 years, and a 5K "Teens Dash" for 11 to 17-year olds. There will also be a fun race created to engage the whole family, where "Dads & Daughters" and "Moms & Sons" can form teams of two to run the 2.3km distance together.

All races will have the same start and finish points as the morning's main race, which will allow participants to run along parts of the same course where some of the world’s best runners competed for the title and attempted to set new records earlier in the day.

The marathon will retain its renowned high international standards with a focus on runners and a community ambience, offering participants the best sporting day out for the whole the family. Attendees will have access to the "Fan Village" where they can engage in various fun activities such as the sports game zone for kids, rock climbing, face painting, obstacle courses, musical performances and entertainment while enjoying a variety of food items and beverages served from the food trucks.