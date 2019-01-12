Sharjah Falconry Club concludes "Little Falcon" course

Dubbed "How to become a falconer", the programme kicked off ynder the title “The Little Falconer”.

The young participants received an intensive training course at the training centres in Mleiha, Al-Madam, Al Thamid, Al Bataeh and Al Dhaid.

The programme was held in cooperation with “Sharjah Youth” to teach students falconry skills to promote UAE heritage. Students were also trained to use modern techniques before visiting Kalba Bird of Prey Centre where they got acquainted with the various kinds of BIRDS OF PREY.

