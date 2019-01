They had goalkeeper Khalid Essa to thank for keeping Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan at bay before capitalising from a half chance in the 41st minute through Khalfan Mubarak to take the lead.

India tried to fight back but were unluckily when Udanta Singh struck the crossbar in the 55th minute.

UAE held on and closed the show in the 88th minute when Ali Mabkhout slotted home. UAE now have 4 points from two matches.