The win, courtesy of goals from Mousa Suleiman and Tareq Khattab, means Borkelmans and his team can finish no lower than second in Group B no matter the outcome of the remaining games in the group.

Australia face Palestine in Abu Dhabi on Friday before Jordan take on the Palestinians in their final group game on January 15, when the Socceroos go head-to-head with the Syrians in Al Ain.