Hosts UAE aim for first win of 2019 AFC Asian Cup against India

Alberto Zaccheroni's side drew their Group A opener against Bahrain 1-1 on Saturday.

They face an India team who will be in buoyant mood after they began their tournament with an impressive 4-1 victory over 2018 AFF (ASEAN Football Federation) Championship semi-finalists Thailand.

Zaccheroni will hope his UAE outfit can avoid suffering a similar fate to Thailand when they take to the Zayed Sports City stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to face India.

On the same day, Bahrain and Thailand - who are both searching for their first wins of the tournament - meet in Dubai.

The UAE finished in third place at the last AFC Asian Cup held in Australia in 2015 and as runners-up the previous time they hosted the tournament in 1996.