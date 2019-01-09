Alberto Zaccheroni: Players determined to clinch victory over India Thursday

At a news conference ahead of an AFC Asian Cup Group A match at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Thursday against India, Zaccheroni extended an apology for the Saturday's draw, which he said left the fans disappointed. "Players are determined to make up for that against India, who impressed with a 4-1 win over Thailand."

"The games played hitherto show how competitive the championship is. We truly respect the Indian team but we will leave the fans happy at the end of the match," he added.

"The fans are the fuel that push us players to get better and better and it is our responsibility to make sure we satisfy them," said the Al-Wasl midfielder Khamis Esmaeel.

The draw with Bahrain, secured thanks to a last gasp penalty by Ahmad Khalil, means UAE are still masters of their destiny.

"We know what the fans want, for us to have a successful tournament. We know they will be behind us when we face India. They don't need a message or invitation to support us and we too know our role," added Esmaeel.