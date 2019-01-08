'President of the UAE Endurance Cup' to begin on Thursday

  • Tuesday 08, January 2019 in 4:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President's Representative, the "President of the UAE Endurance Cup 2019" will take place on Thursday and Friday at the Butheeb International Village, in coordination with the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation.
Veterinary examinations will begin at 14:00 on Thursday for the 120.27-km, international "two-star" race in the youth category. Examinations for the 100.91-km local race for private horses and 100.91-km local race for women jockeys will then take place at 14:30 pm, while those for the 20-km Butheeb Educational Academy Round will start at 8:30 pm on Friday.
 
Also on Friday, the 120.27-km international race for young riders will begin at 6:30, while the 100.91-km race for local private horses will begin at 6:45, followed by the 100.91-km race for local women jockeys. The Butheeb Educational Academy Round will take place at 9:00 pm.