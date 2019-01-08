'President of the UAE Endurance Cup' to begin on Thursday

Veterinary examinations will begin at 14:00 on Thursday for the 120.27-km, international "two-star" race in the youth category. Examinations for the 100.91-km local race for private horses and 100.91-km local race for women jockeys will then take place at 14:30 pm, while those for the 20-km Butheeb Educational Academy Round will start at 8:30 pm on Friday.

Also on Friday, the 120.27-km international race for young riders will begin at 6:30, while the 100.91-km race for local private horses will begin at 6:45, followed by the 100.91-km race for local women jockeys. The Butheeb Educational Academy Round will take place at 9:00 pm.