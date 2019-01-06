Launch of AFC Asian Cup sees larger turnout of Emirati fans

The Emirati fans highlighted the values of giving and tolerance, and presented to the entire world, a unique model of loyalty, belonging and love for the nation, while supporting the UAE National Team during their opening match against Bahrain.

During a press conference after the match, Alberto Zaccheroni, UAE National Team Manager, thanked the Emirati fans for supporting their team for the entire match, while pointing out that he is looking forward to winning all their group matches and will dedicate their victories to the fans.

The UAE players also thanked the fans for their support during the game, while affirming their desire to play at their best level during the championship.

Several fans asserted their support for the UAE National Team during the opening game. Several UAE residents also went to the stadium, who noted that the UAE is the nation of goodness and tolerance, and expressed their hope that the Emirati team can advance to the finals.

Ali Mansour, who went to the stadium with his three sons, expressed his pride at the country’s hosting of the championship, while pointing out that the organisation witnessed by fans during the opening match reflects the UAE’s readiness to host major international sporting events.

Faisal Al Ali, who came with his wife and children, said that supporting the UAE team is a national duty.

UAE residents Ahmed Saleh, Mohammed Osama and Ibrahim Mustafa said that supporting the national team is a source of pride and honour, and a duty for every UAE resident.

The current edition of the cup is the most significant in its history, as it is witnessing, for the first time, the participation of 24 national teams, which were divided into six groups. The winners and runners-up of each group will qualify for the final 16, along with the four leading third-place teams from the group stage.

The championship will witness 51 matches in eight stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah. The winning team will participate in the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup.