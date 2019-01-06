Hosts UAE held to a 1-1 draw by Bahrain in Group A

Bahrain were close to taking a win at its regional rival when Mohamed Al Rohaimi scored from the centre of the area in the 78th minute.

But Mohamed Marhoon handled the ball in the box, sending Ahmed Khalil to the spot to snatch the equaliser with two minutes remaining.

UAE and Bahrain share Group A with India and Thailand.

Australia, the 2015 champions, starts their title defence on Sunday when they plays Jordan in Group B.

The tournament in the UAE is the biggest ever having expanded from 16 teams in 2015 to 24 teams.