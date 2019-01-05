Jordan coach: We are gearing up for a hard encounter with Australia

Jordan will start their career in the continental championship, which begins in the UAE on Saturday, facing a difficult challenge to the team crowned the title four years ago in the strong second group, which also includes the Palestinian and Syrian teams.

“I asked the players to be fully confident before meeting Australia and doing everything for Jordan," Borkelmans told a news conference on Saturday.

"We respect the opponent and we know that they are strong and have great experience but we have trust in ourselves and we hope to play a perfect match,” he added.

“He went on: “We have worked to prepare well for all the matches, not just for Australia. The tournament has its own specificity and I think we have reached the required readiness."