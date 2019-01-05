Palestine team aiming high in Asian Cup 2019

It’s their second time competing in the Asian Cup, and Palestine fans have their eye on the prize in the UAE.

The team opens the campaign against Syria in Sharjah on Saturday in Group B which also includes Jordan and reigning champions Australia.

Fans are confident having watched their “Fedayeen” team make leaps and bounds since their 2015 tournament debut in Australia, where the team lost all three games in the first round, scoring just once and conceding 11 goals.

Back home, Palestinian fans have high hopes for their team.