Bahrain look ahead to AFC Asian Cup match v UAE

  • Saturday 05, January 2019 in 1:42 PM
Sharjah24 – AP: Miroslav Soukup is adamant that his Bahrain side have every chance of springing a surprise when they face host nation United Arab Emirates in the opening game of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 on Saturday.
Bahrain enter the tournament in fine form thanks to several impressive results during their preparation for the tournament and are looking to improve on their 2004 Continental outing when they finished fourth.
 
Despite the potentially daunting task of facing a UAE team backed by their vocal fans at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Soukup is confident of his side's prospects heading into their opening fixture.
 
Soukup took charge of Bahrain in 2016, and has subsequently overseen a transition he hopes will stand his players in good stead during their sixth Asian Cup campaign.