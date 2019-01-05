Bahrain look ahead to AFC Asian Cup match v UAE

Bahrain enter the tournament in fine form thanks to several impressive results during their preparation for the tournament and are looking to improve on their 2004 Continental outing when they finished fourth.

Despite the potentially daunting task of facing a UAE team backed by their vocal fans at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, Soukup is confident of his side's prospects heading into their opening fixture.

Soukup took charge of Bahrain in 2016, and has subsequently overseen a transition he hopes will stand his players in good stead during their sixth Asian Cup campaign.