Zaccheroni: UAE well prepared for Bahrain in AFC Asian Cup opening match

Alberto Zaccheroni, manager of the UAE national football team said in a press conference Friday, "In the Asian Cup, we are all waiting to achieve outstanding performances. The preparation has gone well and we got all the support from the management."

The UAE Captain Ismael Matar said fans will be the real driving force for the team in the championship.

"We will certainly try our best to take advantage of the fact of being the hosts and of the great support we will get from our fans," added Matar, who will be playing his fourth AFC Asian Cup in a row.