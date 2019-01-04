Al Hamriyah Municipality launches Asian Cup platform

The initiative was widely welcomed by the region citizens, who praised the efforts of Al Hamriyah Municipality to provide them with the opportunity to follow the tournament and support the UAE team.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, stressed the importance of the initiative to mobilize public support for the team during the competition. He explained that the Municipality and its cadres provided all the football stadium comforts.

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi added that the platform will provide a presentation of all the games and events of the championship, in addition to providing hospitality services to all visitors.