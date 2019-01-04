UAE ready for Asian Cup off the pitch but on field challenge awaits

Bahrain provide the opposition for coach Alberto Zaccheroni's team at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the same venue which hosted Real Madrid's 4-1 Club World Cup final win over Al Ain.

Thailand and India make up the rest of Group A and the UAE are expected to progress comfortably.

But several of the Al Ain squad which shocked South American giants River Plate in the semi-finals are part of the UAE side looking to win the Asian Cup for the first time.

Runners-up the last time they hosted in 1996, the UAE would now love to go one better but are without star creative midfielder Omar Abdulrahman who has a cruciate ligament tear.

Another midfielder, Al Ain's Rayan Yaslam, is absent having lost his race against time to regain fitness following injury but he intends to support his team-mates from the stands.

Zaccheroni will hope to rely on striking pair Ali Mabkhout and Ahmed Khalil who performed so well at the 2015 Asian Cup where the side finished third in Australia.