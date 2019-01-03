Social media platform launched for AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019

"Social Asia" was launched during a meeting Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the General Authority for Sports and Vice President of the Supreme Organising Committee of the AFC Asian Cup, UAE 2019, had in the towfour54 Free Zone here yesterday with the executives in charge of the national digital media platforms at the event's Media Committee.

Al Rumaithi hailed the efforts made by Maryam Eid Al Mheiri, the Chief Executive Officer of twofour54 Free Zone that, he said, reflect the collaborative environment ensured across the UAE for guaranteeing the success of the continental event.

Maryam Eid Al Mheiri affirmed twofour54 Free Zone's determination to spare no efforts in collaboration with the event's Supreme Organising Committee to ensure the success of the sporting event.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Al Badi', Head of the event's Media Committee, along with the committee members and a large number of top social media influencers.