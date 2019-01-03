AFC Asian Cup 2019 will remain indelible in history of sports: Mohammed Al Rumaithi

He highlighted the high-level organisational planning and preparations conducted by the event's Supreme Local Organising Committee, led by Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The 17th edition of the event will be held from 5th January to 1st February, 2019.

He thanked the UAE wise leadership and praised their role in helping the country accomplish sporting achievements and ensuring the success of international and continental sporting activities and events held in the country, which has become therefore an international sports hub.

He added that the event's Supreme Local Organising Committee, over the course of its meetings with all the groups, paid great attention to organising the championship at the highest levels, in keeping with the UAE’s stature and its excellent relations with international sports federations, including the Asian Football Confederation.

He stressed that the crowds play a big role in making the country's dreams come true, citing the example of Al Ain’s spectators whose impressive presence in the recent FIFA Club World Cup matches earned their team a worldwide acclaim.