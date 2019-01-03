Operetta 'Zanaha Zayed' highlight of AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019's opening ceremony

The large-scale musical show will see the participation of 600 performers displaying three artistic masterpieces and multi-faceted episodes that mirror the quintessential Emirati values and national identity that qualified the country to host the prestigious sports event for the second time in its history.

The much-awaited, 13-minute ceremony, set to see a live record viewership of 300 million around the globe, is tailored to promote the spirit of tolerance that underpins the nature of the UAE society before the entire world.

Operetta " Zanaha Zayed" - Arabic for Illuminated by Zayed- is written by Aref Al Khaja, composed by Khalid Nasser, and directed by Roshan Arshan, with the participation of well-known stars Hussein Al Jasmi, Eida Al Menhali and Balqis.

The opening ceremony's organising body has been managing the inaugurations of the UEFA Champions League matches since 2014; they also organised the opening ceremony of the 2016 UEFA European Championship, and other several leading international and continental sports competitions.