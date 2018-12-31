Nahyan bin Mubarak praises achievements of Abu Dhabi Cricket Club

He noted the dramatic transformation of the club, which is a unique sporting institution that provides a safe social environment for all athletes, whether they are international teams participating in major championships or children competing in football.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the club’s ongoing efforts to expand its current social activities programme is in line with the council’s efforts to encourage UAE nationals and residents to adopt healthy lifestyles, enable them to practice sports, and watch high-level sports in the best facilities. He then congratulated everyone involved for their efforts.

The club, with the approach of the end of the 2018 cricket season, witnessed improvements to the Zayed Cricket Stadium, whose capacity was increased to 21,000 spectators, with the expansion of its surrounding infrastructure.

It also witnessed the development and expansion of its other facilities, which include five new flood-lit grass pitches that comply with FIFA and AFC specifications, and can be used for multiple sports, as well as four netball courts, net training spaces, four flood-lit artificial grass pitches, and a modern gymnasium for physical conditioning.

In October 2018, the club hosted the final round of the Tolerance Cricket Cup, which was launched by Sheikh Nahyan, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance.

The cup, which began on International Workers’ Day on 4th May, aimed to give workers from around the UAE, who come from various backgrounds, the opportunity to play cricket, as well as discover the role of sports in unifying society and breaking down the barriers dividing different nationalities and cultures. Sixteen teams participated in the cup, which successfully hosted its final match on the International Day for Tolerance, with the attendance of Sheikh Nahyan.