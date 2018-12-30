Al Dhaid Club organises Al Dhaid Marathon

The participants were divided into 3 age groups. The first consisted of contestants up to 16 years old. The second category consisted of contestants from 17-30 years old and the third category of 30 years old and above.

More than 700 different participants participated in the race from across the emirate of Sharjah.

Stressing that the year of Zayed was an exceptional year, His Excellency Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Sports and Cultural Club, said that this marathon is the culmination of the 'Year of Zayed' initiative, which includes more than 100 different activities.

His Excellency Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden added that Al-Dhaid Club has organise dozens of sports programs which have enhanced the culture of sport, making it community habit, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah.

Concluding the event, the management of Al Dhaid Club honoured the winners of the marathon.