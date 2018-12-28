SSC’s second running competition concludes successfully

About 300 contestants from about 42 different nationalities representing different age groups took part in the event.

The Moroccan runner Rashed Durou’, won the 10km run event, and was honoured along with other winners.

Commenting on the event, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council, praised the success of this highly successful edition of the race, which is part of the Council's plans to achieve the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council and continuous follow-up by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of SSC.

Abdullah Al Dahah, Executive Director of Al Shaab Village, stressed the importance of private sector’s participation in such activities to enhance its social and sporting role in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.