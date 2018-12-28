SERC organises Sharjah CP Cup

  • Friday 28, December 2018 in 4:37 PM
Sharjah 24: On the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his myriad support to promote the sports of the ancestors, the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club (SERC) in cooperation with Emirates Racing Authority, organizes Sharjah Crown Prince Cup, the fourth leg of the sports season at SERC racecourse. The fourth race includes Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup.
The race will take place on Saturday, 29/12/2018 at 2 pm on the horse race track at SERC, under the patronage of the Dubai Real Estate Centre, the official sponsor, with the participation of 87 Arabian thoroughbreds.
 
Cash prizes of AED 640 thousand is dedicated to the race. The race consists of six legs for different distances and levels.
 
This is the SERC’s fourth race of the six races hosted by the club for this season. The fifth race will be , "GCC Race” will be run on February 16, 2019 while the sixth race, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah Cup will be run on 23 February 2019.