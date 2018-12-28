SERC organises Sharjah CP Cup

The race will take place on Saturday, 29/12/2018 at 2 pm on the horse race track at SERC, under the patronage of the Dubai Real Estate Centre, the official sponsor, with the participation of 87 Arabian thoroughbreds.

Cash prizes of AED 640 thousand is dedicated to the race. The race consists of six legs for different distances and levels.

This is the SERC’s fourth race of the six races hosted by the club for this season. The fifth race will be , "GCC Race” will be run on February 16, 2019 while the sixth race, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah Cup will be run on 23 February 2019.