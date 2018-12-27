Proceeds of Fifth Zayed Marathon to go for leprosy patients in Egypt

"The Marathon is organised under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and its proceeds will be allocated to the leprosy patients of the Misr El Kheir Foundation and the Orman Charity Association," Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt, said at a news conference marking the event here earlier on Wednesday.

Attending the news conference were Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Higher Education Dr. Khalid Abdulghaffar, and other dignitaries, media professionals and artists.

"The privileged relations between the two countries in the sports and charity fields are a testament to the sublime humanitarian and cultural values they both share," the ambassador said, underlining the unlimited support provided by the UAE leadership to humanitarian initiatives.

"The resounding successes secured by the previous editions of the event speak high of the special status still held by late Sheikh Zayed in the hearts of the Egyptian people," added the ambassador.

He highlighted the selection of Egypt as the third station for the marathon after New York in 2005 and Abu Dhabi in 2012 as a testament to the privileged standing boasted by Egypt in the UAE.

"Moving the marathon from Cairo, which hosted the first three editions of the event to Luxor then to Ismailia corroborates the noble objective behind organising the event, which is to promote the values of giving and charity everywhere," the ambassador added.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhy said the marathon enjoys the full support of Egyptian President Abdul Fatah El-Sisi and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and reflect the deeply rooted relations between the two countries.

The Minister extended his thanks for the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the their support to Egypt at all levels.

The 10-kilometre race will start at 5.00 a.m. Friday morning, with its accompanying activities and proceedings to kick off at 7.00 a.m.