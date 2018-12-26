FBMA reflects on another successful year drawing to a close

As one is on the cusp of 2019, the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, FBMA, recently took a moment to reflect and celebrate a number of its achievements throughout the Year of Zayed.

Since the start of 2018, the FBMA continued with its mission to improve women’s sports, by hosting a number of major events and activities across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. One of the most notable events was the opening of the new headquarters for the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, ADLC, offering a semi-Olympic-size swimming pool, a training pool, a gymnasium, squash and tennis courts, a health club and spa, a beauty centre and an arts centre. The club also has a library, and a children’s recreational area.

Equestrian fans were treated to the 5th edition of the annual FBMA International Show Jumping Cup in March 2018. The 5th edition of the cup was organised under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the FBMA and Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Equestrian Federation, sponsored by Alshiraa Stables. The event welcomed 147 participants from 29 countries during the three-day event, where families and friends also had the opportunity to enjoy the activity zone, away from the horse-riding action.

The academy showed no signs of slowing down as the summer approached, offering the FBMA Ramadan "Fittest Group" challenge, along with the second edition of the FBMA Summer Camp for girls. The camp was a month-long summer activity held at the new ADLC. It was available for girls aged 5-15 years and featured sports and activities including football, swimming, dance classes, basketball and more.

FBMA ensured that national days of significance were rightfully celebrated throughout the year, including celebrations held for Emirati Women’s Day on 28th August with a series of panel discussions, fitness sessions and a healthy cooking workshop. The academy, along with 47 Emirati women, gathered together on 24th November for a fitness inspired event to celebrate both the UAE National Day and the importance of physical health. Taking place in Hatta, Dubai, Emirati women aged 17 and above spent the day taking part in a number of events, along with raising 47 UAE flags ahead of the 47th UAE National Day. The ladies took part in hiking, mountain biking and kayaking, not just for fun, but to understand the importance of teamwork, overcoming challenges and setting and reaching goals.

The FBMA Elite Athlete Programme welcomed the newest addition to its family of athletes, in the form of a fencer, Noora Al Braiki. After it began working with Zahra Al Ali, the academy remained dedicated to finding other local talents – one of the key vision points set when it was first launched. The latest addition, Al Braiki, is just another example of the exceptional talent this country produces.