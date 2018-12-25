Al Hamriyah Club inaugurates the “Flag Park”

The club opened in this context and with the end of its aesthetic projects, its modern garden, called the new the “Flag Park”, to form a bright painting that offers modern designs of aesthetic nature.

Jumaa Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, expressed his delight at the opening of the “Flag Park”, saying: "The park and aesthetic designs have come in line with the spirit of development witnessed by the emirate and inspired by the Islamic arts, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Sharjah and its interest in Islamic arts.”