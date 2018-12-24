Al Dhaid Club wins 32 colored karate medals

His Excellency Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden, Chairman of Al Dhaid Sports and Cultural Club, congratulated Karate players on the outstanding results, stressing the club's support and keenness to develop the Karate game to have its presence and strength on the field of Al Dhaid Club games.

Salim Mohammed bin Huaiden pointed out that the qualitative shift witnessed by Karate in the club during the last two years prominently, after the number of colored medals increased from 15 to 152 medals during this period with the achievements of the Sharjah Championship. The number of players who play the game rose from 45 Players to 150.