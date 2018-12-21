Real Madrid speaks high about Al Ain's performance in Club World Cup

Speaking at a news conference Friday ahead of their much-anticipated final Saturday with Al Ain, Santiago Solari commended the organisation of the championship in Abu Dhabi, saying that Al Ain's cruising to the prestigious final reflects the highly competitive nature of this edition of the Club World Cup.

"We will as usual spare no efforts in tomorrow's match. We are determined to be the third straight reigning champion and the key is to be at our best and display the team spirit and seriousness needed to clinch the title," he said.

Real's third Champions League triumph in a row sealed them a spot in FIFA's prestigious club competition, and Santiago Solari's side will take on Al Ain after the UAE champions shocked River Plate in the semi-finals.

A Gareth Bale hat-trick saw Real cruise past Kashima Antlers 3-1 to book their spot in the final, and the Spanish giants are on course to make it a hat-trick of Club World Cup successes.