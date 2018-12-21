SSDSC signs an agreement with the Egypt Karate Federation

This came during the visit by the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club to Egypt in order to discuss aspects of cooperation and strengthen the sports relations between the club and the Union to transfer the Egyptian expertise to develop the karate sport sector and increase the area of practitioners and rehabilitation.

During the meeting, they stressed the cooperation between the two sides and agreed to transfer the expertise of the Egypt Karate Federation to the club and provide the SSDSC with Karate training experts from the Egyptian Federation to hold regular training sessions for coaches and players through strategic partnership.