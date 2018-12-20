'Sharjah Guides' to compete in Spinneys Dubai 92 cycle challenge

The program titled, “Escapade Cycling Team,” began in October and experts guided the girls on bike riding, from beginner until expert level. They were taught the do’s and don’ts of commuting by bikes. They also got to experience free biking around specially allocated areas in the UAE.

They learned how to participate in national bike races online and how many kilos should be accomplished before their participation. In the span of three months, the girls were enrolled in variety of cycling training courses that propelled them to continually push their boundaries and become better versions of themselves.

Shaikha Abdelaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, remarked: “Riding a bike not only improves physical fitness, but it also benefits learning development and mental health. By taking part in community activities, it increases happiness and give girls more opportunities to make social connections. The escapade cycling team has been a great success and we look forward to seeing the girls cycling with other participants at Spinneys Dubai 92 cycle challenge.”