SSC launches 1st “Group Games Championship”

The Council held a meeting in the presence of His Excellency Abdul Malik Mohammad Jani, Board Member of the Sharjah Sports Council, Chairman of Group Games Committee; His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council; and a number of dignitaries.

His Excellency Abdul Malik Jani thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the continues support, and following-up the development of the Group Games in the Emirate.

The attendees reviewed the plan for the Group Games, where it will be focused on the central region. In addition, they discussed the development of the Group Games.