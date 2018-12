Ryan Mendes scored two goals in the 16th and 44th minutes, and Wilton Suarez scored the other 2 goals in the 30th and 75th minutes.

Sharjah moved up to 31 points, three points were clear from Al Ain with 28 points. The match was postponed due to their participation in the Club World Cup.

On the other hand, the UAE team's stopped at 13th place by 9 points.