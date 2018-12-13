Al Ain turn table on New Zealand's Team Wellington in 2018 Club World Cup opener

With few minutes to go till the halftime, Al Ain managed to score a goal that narrowed the three goals deficit in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup, played on Wednesday in Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain City.

The second half saw spirited Al Ain levellving the scores, just five minutes before the final whistle, to force an extra time, followed by a penalty shootout that saw the home team cruising to the quarter finals.

Al Ain will play the African champions, Esperance de Tunis, next Saturday.