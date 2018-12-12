109 Emirati families in running for prestigious SSFA

The award is organised by the Sharjah Sport Council (SSC) under the auspices of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

Out of the 109 participants, 33% entries have been received by the ‘Sporting Family’ category, while 23% are competing to win the ‘Family of Sports Heroes’. The winner of the ‘Hero/Heroine with a Disability’ will be selected from among 20.2% of the total entries who applied to the category, and the remaining 23.8% are in the running for the ‘Family Participation in Community and Health Sports’ category.

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary General of SSC, Chairman of the SSFA Board of Trustees said: “The number of participating families and athletes from around the UAE in the different categories of the award this year highlights the considerable attention SSFA is garnering from local sporting families. It is clear from a comparison of participation numbers between the two editions that the award’s reputation has increased remarkably, and also reflects the increasing number of local families engaged professionally in sports.”

“Sports in the UAE receives great attention from government entities, and in Sharjah, has the full support and endorsement of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife. The award is strongly aligned with the national family policy, which highlights sports a building block of cohesive and productive communities that thrive on athleticism and healthy lifestyles,” he added.

For her part, Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Secretary General of SSFA’s Board of Trustees and Director General of the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation (SWSF), said: “Through this award, we aim to draw the attention of all Emirati citizens to the importance of being involved in sports. We are pleased to have received a great number of application for this edition of the awards, as it represents the Emirati community’s keenness to compete and commit to a healthy lifestyle. The great response also encourages us to keep improving upon the contents and outreach of the award.”

The ‘Sporting Family’ category is valued at AED 300,000, while the ‘Family of Sports Heroes’, ‘Hero/Heroine with a Disability’ and ‘Family Participation in Community and Health Sports’ categories have been allocated a prize of AED 100,000 each.

Founded in 2014, SSFA exemplifies Sharjah’s dedication to leveraging people’s health and safety. It aims to encourage Emirati families to adopt healthy lifestyles through sports, foster a sense of loyalty and belonging of athletes, enhance their national identity. SSFA also seeks to stimulate families to support talented members and encourage them to participate in sports clubs, institutions and national sports teams (leagues). The award thrives to strengthen the relationship between families and sports institutions to further the accomplishments in sports and harness participants’ expertise in inspiring other families.