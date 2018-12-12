Al Hamriyah Club approves the current sports season hosting

This came during a meeting of the Board, which was held at the club's headquarters, under the Chairmanship of His Excellency Jumaa Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club, discussed topics that are in the interest of administrative and sports and organisational items.

Jumaa Al Shamsi stressed the keenness of the Board of Directors to enhance the potential of the club's youth members by enabling them to attend and participate in board meetings to develop their decision-making capabilities for strategic leadership.