Emirati cyclist tours five countries to convey the message of 'Year of Zayed'

The journey included Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and concluded in Japan.

In an exclusive interview to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Al-Ma'lami said that his journey which concluded in Tokyo coincides with the 'Year of Zayed' to brief the Japanese about this year and to highlight the Emirati national identity in a different way by travelling on a bicycle.

Al-Malami is a senior safety engineer at Dubai Municipality who is interested in travelling as he likes to shed lights on tolerance value of the UAE society. He also indicated that during the 10-day journey, he met with Japanese people on the roads, hotel and restaurants and admired their traditions, punctuality and discipline.