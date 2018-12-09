ADNOC marathon brings together over 10,000 participants from 119 nationalities

As title sponsor for the event, and as a key socio-economic driver for the UAE, ADNOC played a critical role in bringing to Abu Dhabi’s streets the world’s most historic and well-recognised race, giving friends, families and visitors an unforgettable multicultural experience that was grounded in health and wellness, exciting competition and memorable celebrations.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, fired the starting gun of the inaugural ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, stating, "ADNOC has always actively supported events and initiatives that positively impact the UAE community and promote a culture of inclusivity and mutual respect. As a key socio-economic driver for the UAE, ADNOC has always been – and will always be – at the center of our community’s social fabric.

"In our role as title sponsor of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, we are proud to cement Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a world-class sporting destination, emphasize the importance of a healthy and active lifestyle, and to provide a unique opportunity for the entire community to come together in celebration."

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber added, "This historic event would not have been possible without the support and contribution of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Municipality and the thousands of community volunteers and participants who made this inaugural event so special."

Professional and novice runners took part in the event, competing in one of four race categories – 42k, 10k, 5k and 2.5k – and were able to take in the capital’s iconic landmarks, including Emirates Heritage Village and Qasr Al Hosn.

In a special awards ceremony held outside ADNOC’s headquarters, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, presented trophies to 1st, 2nd and 3rd-place male and female finishers in the 42k, 10k and wheelchair races. All participants who took part also received a congratulatory medal.

Kenya’s Marius Kipserem and Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh were the male and female 1st-place winners of the first-ever ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, officially adding Abu Dhabi to their long list of the great marathon cities of the world.