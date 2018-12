Three matches of Group A will be on Thursday, between Ittihad Kalba and Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Bani Yas and Al Wasl, and Dibba Al Fujairah against Ajman.

The Finale Round of Group B will be end by three matches on Friday, between Al Dhafra and Al Jazira, Al Fujairah and Al Nasr, and Emirates Club with Al Sharjah.

The timing of the matches has been chosen simultaneously to ensure the equal opportunities between the teams that seeks to have a position in the quarterfinals.